How to Find a Fox
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

How to Find a Fox

by

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762471348

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: September 14th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Foxes

PAGE COUNT: 40

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover
Look for tracks. Listen for yips. Be as still as a pebble.

​Taking kids on an imaginary trek through different landscapes and seasons, How to Find a Fox celebrates one of our planet's most graceful and enchanting creatures: the red fox. Ossi Saarinen's stunning wildlife photos and Kate Gardner's lively and informative words capture the magical and profound connection between animals and humans. Readers will be inspired to get outside and make their own discoveries–maybe with a camera in-hand, just like Ossi.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews