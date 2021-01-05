Look for tracks. Listen for yips. Be as still as a pebble.



​Taking kids on an imaginary trek through different landscapes and seasons, How to Find a Fox celebrates one of our planet's most graceful and enchanting creatures: the red fox. Ossi Saarinen's stunning wildlife photos and Kate Gardner's lively and informative words capture the magical and profound connection between animals and humans. Readers will be inspired to get outside and make their own discoveries–maybe with a camera in-hand, just like Ossi.