Kate Gardner
Kate Gardner has not yet seen a fox in the wild (though she did meet a few in captivity while writing this book). She is the author of Lovely Beasts: The Surprising Truth and Snow Falls. Kate lives outside of Boston with her husband and pets.Read More
Ossi Saarinen is a wildlife photographer in Finland. He delights his social media followers with photos so adorable that they have been described as real-life fairy tales. Follow Ossi on Instagram: @soosseli
By the Author
How to Find a Fox
Look for tracks. Listen for yips. Be as still as a pebble.Taking kids on an imaginary trek through different landscapes and seasons, How to Find…