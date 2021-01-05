Kate Gardner

Kate Gardner has not yet seen a fox in the wild (though she did meet a few in captivity while writing this book). She is the author of Lovely Beasts: The Surprising Truth and Snow Falls. Kate lives outside of Boston with her husband and pets.

Ossi Saarinen is a wildlife photographer in Finland. He delights his social media followers with photos so adorable that they have been described as real-life fairy tales. Follow Ossi on Instagram: @soosseli




 
