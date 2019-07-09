Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Girl at the Edge
“Karen Dietrich can stop your heart with a sentence.”
–Paula McLain, author of The Paris Wife
–Paula McLain, author of The Paris Wife
A thrilling nature-versus-nurture psychological suspense novel about a daughter trying to deny her worst impulses and distance herself from her violent and dangerous father.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use