Karen Dietrich
Karen Dietrich is a writer of fiction, poetry, and memoir. She earned an MFA in poetry from New England College. She also writes music and plays drums in Essential Machine, a band she formed with her husband. Karen was born and raised in southwestern Pennsylvania and currently lives outside Pittsburgh with her husband and son.Read More
By the Author
Girl at the Edge
"Karen Dietrich can stop your heart with a sentence."--Paula McLain, author of The Paris Wife A thrilling nature-versus-nurture psychological suspense novel about a daughter trying…