Praise for the Magical Animal Adoption Agency series

–Kirkus Reviews



“Readers will be envious of the world of magic that Clover becomes ensconced in and eager to read future installments.”

–Publishers Weekly



“[A] charming story, delicately written, with a winning heroine. . . [and] a conclusion that will satisfy young readers.”

–Booklist Online



“Graduates of sparkly chapter-book series will be right at home and looking for the next installment posthaste.” –Kirkus Reviews “[T]he gentle but intrepid Clover continues to charm.” –Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books “[This] gentle tale of magic and self-reliance will entertain confident new independent readers. Clover’s sweet story is a good next step for lovers of the Magic Tree House.”–Kirkus Reviews“Readers will be envious of the world of magic that Clover becomes ensconced in and eager to read future installments.”–Publishers Weekly“[A] charming story, delicately written, with a winning heroine. . . [and] a conclusion that will satisfy young readers.”–Booklist Online

Mona the mouse has finally found a place to call home, the cozy Heartwood Hotel, where she works as a maid and sleeps snuggled up in a room with her best friend. Following the festive St. Slumber celebration, most of the guests have settled in to hibernate, and the staff is looking forward to a relaxing winter. But disruptions abound, from a difficult duchess to a mysterious midnight snacker. As the snow stacks higher, Mona will have to gather friends both old and new to keep the peace, finding help in some of the most unexpected places.The second book in the enchanting Heartwood Hotel series, The Greatest Gift will warm your heart with its endearing characters and exquisite illustrations.