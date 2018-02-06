The Wastelanders

Welcome to the Wasteland, a post-apocalyptic world where lawlessness reigns, and around every bend is another pack of bloodthirsty raiders.
This omnibus edition contains K. S. Merbeth’s two novels Bite and Raid.
BiteHungry, thirsty, alone, and out of options, a young girl joins up with outlaws who have big reputations and bigger guns. But as they set out on their journey, she discovers that her new gang may not be the heroes she was hoping for.
RaidBound and gagged in a bounty hunter’s passenger seat is the most revered and reviled raider king in the eastern wastes. Unable to let him out of her sight, they cross the wasteland, but a tyrant worse than they could imagine is vying to claim the land as his own.
How do you survive in a world gone mad?
This omnibus edition contains K. S. Merbeth’s two novels Bite and Raid.
BiteHungry, thirsty, alone, and out of options, a young girl joins up with outlaws who have big reputations and bigger guns. But as they set out on their journey, she discovers that her new gang may not be the heroes she was hoping for.
RaidBound and gagged in a bounty hunter’s passenger seat is the most revered and reviled raider king in the eastern wastes. Unable to let him out of her sight, they cross the wasteland, but a tyrant worse than they could imagine is vying to claim the land as his own.
How do you survive in a world gone mad?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Afull throttle, sand-in-your-eyes, no holds barred ride through a Mad Max-style wasteland where the bad guys become family. Finally, an underdog with teeth!"
—Delilah S. Dawson on Bite
—Delilah S. Dawson on Bite
"Merbeth has created her own universe filled with destruction and not a small amount of grim, acerbic wit. Fans of Mira Grant's "Newsflesh" series will be pleased by the smart writing."
—Library Journal on Bite
—Library Journal on Bite
"Filled with dark humor, wit, and a realistic dystopian setting, Bite plays with the idea of who the good guys are in such a harsh world."
—Booklist on Bite (starred review)
—Booklist on Bite (starred review)
"Merbeth's debut novel puts a unique spin on post-apocalyptic horror . . . Bite flips the script."
—B&N SciFi & Fantasy Blog on Bite
—B&N SciFi & Fantasy Blog on Bite
"Pure undiluted high octane anarchy . . . If you enjoy movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, or games like Fallout 4 and Borderlands, then Bite is the book for you. Gleefully unrestrained and unrelenting, strap yourself in an enjoy the ride. Bite is here, let the mayhem commence!"
—The Eloquent Page on Bite
—The Eloquent Page on Bite
"Merbeth returns to drag readers off of their couches and into the explosive, feverish Wastelands . . . [an] edge-of-your-seat rush."
—RT Book Reviews on Raid
—RT Book Reviews on Raid
"Merbeth's fast-paced Mad Max-style adventure, set in a post apocalyptic desert, is difficult to put down."
—Library Journal on Raid
—Library Journal on Raid
"A bloodstained road trip through the Wastes beckons, featuring some memorable violence, gut-wrenching betrayals and one of the most nihilistic settings I've ever come across . . . A breathtaking read, best done in one go."
—Blue Book Balloon on Raid
—Blue Book Balloon on Raid
"Revved up, Raid never takes the foot off the gas, moving forward at full throttle. Incorporating the perfect mix of Fallout, Borderlands, Rage and Mad Max it's a pedal to the metal mayhem-filled frenetic read."
—The Tattooed Book Geek on Raid
—The Tattooed Book Geek on Raid