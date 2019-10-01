Finding Grace



This morning, my daughter sat right here, munching her breakfast, too excited to finish it. Now, she is missing.



The day after her ninth birthday, Lucie and Blake Sullivan agree, for the very first time, to let their daughter, Grace, make the four-minute walk back home alone from a friend’s house just down the street.



They joke with friends about hiding behind bushes to ensure she is safe. But the joke turns sour when Grace does not appear.



Despite the best efforts of the police and local community, Grace seems to have vanished into thin air. With hope fading fast, Lucie knows she can rely on her husband to support her through such dark times. That is until the day she makes a shocking discovery, hidden in Blake’s desk, and suddenly she begins to doubt everything she knew about the man she married.



But Lucie harbours a terrible secret of her own. One that she has never shared with anyone, even Blake…