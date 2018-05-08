K.L. Slater

Kim is the bestselling author of psychological crime thrillers Safe With Me, Blink, Liar, The Mistake and The Visitor.





For many years, Kim sent her work out to literary agents and collected quite a stack of rejection slips. At the age of 40 she went back to Nottingham Trent University and now has an MA in Creative Writing.





Before graduating in 2012, she received five offers of representation from London literary agents and a book deal. Kim is a full-time writer and lives in Nottingham, England with her husband, Mac. She also writes award-winning Young Adult fiction as Kim Slater.





Twitter: @KimLSlater

Facebook: KL Slater Author