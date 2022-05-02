New K. J. Parker Novel #1

The first novel in a new epic fantasy trilogy from World Fantasy Award-winner K. J. Parker.



For more from K. J. Parker, check out:



Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City

How to Rule an Empire and Get Away With It

A Practical Guide to Conquering the World





The Two of Swords

The Two of Swords: Volume One

The Two of Swords Volume Two

The Two of Swords: Volume Three



The Fencer Trilogy

Colours in the Steel

The Belly of the Bow

The Proof House



The Scavenger Trilogy

Shadow

Pattern

Memory



Engineer Trilogy

Devices and Desires

Evil for Evil

The Escapement



The Company

The Folding Knife

The Hammer

Sharps