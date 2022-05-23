Free shipping on orders $35+

Saevus Corax Deals With the Dead
Saevus Corax Deals With the Dead

by K. J. Parker

ebook Trade Paperback

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668620816

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

The first novel in a new epic fantasy trilogy from World Fantasy Award-winner K. J. Parker.

There’s no formal training for battlefield salvage. You just have to pick things up as you go along. Swords, armour, arrows – and the bodies, of course.
 
Over the years, Saevus Corax has picked up a lot of things. Some of them have made him decent money, others have brought nothing but trouble. But it’s a living, and somebody has to deal with the dead.
  
Something else that Saevus has buried is his past. Unfortunately, he didn’t quite succeed.
Praise

"Full of invention and ingenuity . . . Great fun."—SFX on Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
"Parker's acerbic wit and knowledge of human nature are a delight to read as he explores the way conflict is guided, in equal measure, by the brilliance and unerring foolishness of humanity . . . . Thoroughly engaging."—RT Books Reviews on The Two of Swords: Volume One
"This is another splendid offering from K.J. Parker, the (pseudonymous) British fantasist who seems incapable of writing in anything but top form."—Locus on Sharps
"Well-crafted, powerful and downright unmissable"—SFX on The Company
"Brilliant."—Locus on The Engineer Trilogy
"Skillful plotting and rich scene-setting."—Guardian on The Company
"A richly textured and emotionally complex fantasy...Highly recommended."—Library Journal on The Engineer Trilogy (starred review)
"Astonishingly good."—RT Book Reviews on Sharps
"Parker's skillful control of pacing, expert rendering of characters, and subtle sense of humor add depth and believability."—Library Journal on Sharps
