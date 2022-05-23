Saevus Corax Deals With the Dead

The first novel in a new epic fantasy trilogy from World Fantasy Award-winner K. J. Parker.



There’s no formal training for battlefield salvage. You just have to pick things up as you go along. Swords, armour, arrows – and the bodies, of course.



Over the years, Saevus Corax has picked up a lot of things. Some of them have made him decent money, others have brought nothing but trouble. But it’s a living, and somebody has to deal with the dead.



Something else that Saevus has buried is his past. Unfortunately, he didn’t quite succeed.

For more from K. J. Parker, check out: