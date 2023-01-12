Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Secret Lives of Backyard Bugs
Discover Amazing Butterflies, Moths, Spiders, Dragonflies, and Other Insects!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 30, 2011. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
This fun book will have kids bugging out! Explore the fascinating miniature world of spiders, beetles, grasshoppers, butterflies, and more as stunning photography combines with expert information to create an up-close-and-personal look at the hidden lives of these tiny backyard residents. Watch each creature progress through different life stages as they eat, grow, and learn in a natural setting. Surprising and captivating, this one-of-a-kind introduction to the crawlers and flyers just outside the door is a delight for nature lovers of all ages.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use