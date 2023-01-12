The Secret Lives of Backyard Bugs

This title finds beauty and value in a world of small creatures that crawl, fly, and jump, with first-person narration by the sister-brother team of authors adding to its charm...Riveting color photographs of the life stages of each bug accompany its description. Especially impressive are the artful close-ups showcasing the differences in tiny eggs...Intended to inspire budding entomologists to get their hands dirty and scare mom with some creepy crawlies in the process, the volume satisfies on both scores. Older readers will glom onto the wealth of knowledge about life cycles and information on how to grow the best host plants for these bugs, while the picture-book format will undoubtedly elicit excited choruses of "Gross!" from younger readers. The species highlighted are commonly found across the United States and readers are challenged to find these bugs for themselves, with tips provided on how to raise moths and, importantly, protect bug habitat...At its heart, this is a book about noticing and preserving the invertebrates we take for granted. It intrigues throughout and leaves readers with the feeling that their own backyard is a wonderland waiting to be discovered. —ForeWord Reviews