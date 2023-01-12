Free shipping on orders $35+

The Secret Lives of Backyard Bugs
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Secret Lives of Backyard Bugs

Discover Amazing Butterflies, Moths, Spiders, Dragonflies, and Other Insects!

by Judy Burris

by Wayne Richards

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 30, 2011. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jun 30, 2011

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781603427074

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Insects & Spiders

Description

This fun book will have kids bugging out! Explore the fascinating miniature world of spiders, beetles, grasshoppers, butterflies, and more as stunning photography combines with expert information to create an up-close-and-personal look at the hidden lives of these tiny backyard residents. Watch each creature progress through different life stages as they eat, grow, and learn in a natural setting. Surprising and captivating, this one-of-a-kind introduction to the crawlers and flyers just outside the door is a delight for nature lovers of all ages.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

This title finds beauty and value in a world of small creatures that crawl, fly, and jump, with first-person narration by the sister-brother team of authors adding to its charm...Riveting color photographs of the life stages of each bug accompany its description. Especially impressive are the artful close-ups showcasing the differences in tiny eggs...Intended to inspire budding entomologists to get their hands dirty and scare mom with some creepy crawlies in the process, the volume satisfies on both scores. Older readers will glom onto the wealth of knowledge about life cycles and information on how to grow the best host plants for these bugs, while the picture-book format will undoubtedly elicit excited choruses of "Gross!" from younger readers. The species highlighted are commonly found across the United States and readers are challenged to find these bugs for themselves, with tips provided on how to raise moths and, importantly, protect bug habitat...At its heart, this is a book about noticing and preserving the invertebrates we take for granted. It intrigues throughout and leaves readers with the feeling that their own backyard is a wonderland waiting to be discovered. —ForeWord Reviews
Read More Read Less