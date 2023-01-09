Free shipping on orders $35+

Judy Burris

Judy Burris is the co-author of The Secret Lives of Backyard Bugs and The Life Cycles of Butterflies. She and her brother and co-author, Wayne Richards, have spent many years observing, raising, and photographing the amazing lives of insects in their own backyards in Erlanger, Kentucky.



