How to Hear from God
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

How to Hear from God

Learn to Know His Voice and Make Right Decisions

by Joyce Meyer

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9780446559454

USD: $8

ON SALE: September 15th 2009

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

PAGE COUNT: 304

Select a format:

Mass Market
ebook ebook Audiobook Downloadable Abridged See All
In the hustle and bustle of today’s busy world, sometimes it’s hard enough to hear yourself think, much less take a minute to stop and listen for the voice of God. But learning to recognize God’s voice and the many ways in which He speaks is vital for following His plan. In How to Hear from God, Joyce Meyer shows readers that God reaches out to people every day, seeking a partnership with them to offer guidance and love. She reveals the ways in which God delivers His word and the benefits of asking God for the sensitivity to hear His voice. Joyce asks the question, “Are you listening?” and shares how to do just that.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews