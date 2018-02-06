Devocionario mujer segura de sí misma













God has created you to be confident, bold, and free-free to be yourself, free from the need to compare yourself to others, and free to step into His destiny for your life.



Based on her #1 New York Times bestseller The Confident Woman, Joyce Meyer taps into concerns and issues that many women commonly experience-lack of confidence, poor self-image, dysfunctional relationships-and provides encouragement and practical wisdom to help resolve problems in those areas of life. In today’s busy, fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the need to slow down and live in the present, while holding on to personal “baggage” that’s keeping you from being the woman God created you to be. But this powerful daily devotional, revised and expanded with new insights, inspirational quotes, and practical action items, will help you on your journey toward a confident life filled with love, laughter, and God’s acceptance, one day at time.

~b~>Dios la ha creado para que sea una mujer segura de sí misma, valiente y libre; libre para ser usted misma, libre de la necesidad de compararse con los demás, y libre para entrar al destino de Dios para su vida.Basado en su éxito de ventas del New York Times, Mujer segura de sí misma, Joyce Meyer aprovecha las inquietudes y los problemas que muchas mujeres experimentan comúnmente, como la falta de confianza, la pobre imagen propia, las relaciones disfuncionales, y proporciona aliento y sabiduría práctica que ayudan a resolver conflictos en esas áreas de la vida. En el ajetreo y aceleramiento que se vive hoy en día, es fácil olvidarse de la necesidad de reducir la velocidad y vivir el presente, mientras se aferra al “”bagaje”” personal que le impide ser la mujer que Dios diseñó que fuera. No obstante, este poderoso devocionario diario, que incluye nuevas ideas, citas inspiradoras y elementos prácticos de acción, la ayudará en su jornada hacia una vida llena de confianza, amor, risas y la aceptación de Dios, un día a la vez.span