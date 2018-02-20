The Confident Woman Devotional

Revised and Expanded Edition



God has created you to be confident, bold, and free-free to be yourself, free from the need to compare yourself to others, and free to step into His destiny for your life.



Based on her #1 New York Times bestseller The Confident Woman, Joyce Meyer taps into concerns and issues that many women commonly experience-lack of confidence, poor self-image, dysfunctional relationships-and provides encouragement and practical wisdom to help resolve problems in those areas of life. In today’s busy, fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the need to slow down and live in the present, while holding on to personal “baggage” that’s keeping you from being the woman God created you to be. But this powerful daily devotional, revised and expanded with new insights, inspirational quotes, and practical action items, will help you on your journey toward a confident life filled with love, laughter, and God’s acceptance, one day at time.