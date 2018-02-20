Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Order Now

Barnes & Noble
Amazon
ChristianBook.com
Walmart
Get It Local. Today!
IndieBound
Books-A-Million

Revised and Expanded Edition

God has created you to be confident, bold, and free-free to be yourself, free from the need to compare yourself to others, and free to step into His destiny for your life.

Based on her #1 New York Times bestseller The Confident Woman, Joyce Meyer taps into concerns and issues that many women commonly experience-lack of confidence, poor self-image, dysfunctional relationships-and provides encouragement and practical wisdom to help resolve problems in those areas of life. In today’s busy, fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the need to slow down and live in the present, while holding on to personal “baggage” that’s keeping you from being the woman God created you to be. But this powerful daily devotional, revised and expanded with new insights, inspirational quotes, and practical action items, will help you on your journey toward a confident life filled with love, laughter, and God’s acceptance, one day at time.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

JOYCE MEYER is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs daily on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Bestsellers include Power Thoughts; The Confident Woman; Look Great, Feel Great; Starting Your Day Right; Ending Your Day Right; Approval Addiction; How to Hear from God; Beauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce holds conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Confident Woman Devotional

The Confident Woman Devotional

365 Daily Inspirations

by

Revised and Expanded Edition

God has created you to be confident, bold, and free-free to be yourself, free from the need to compare yourself to others, and free to step into His destiny for your life.

Based on her #1 New York Times bestseller The Confident Woman, Joyce Meyer taps into concerns and issues that many women commonly experience-lack of confidence, poor self-image, dysfunctional relationships-and provides encouragement and practical wisdom to help resolve problems in those areas of life. In today’s busy, fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the need to slow down and live in the present, while holding on to personal “baggage” that’s keeping you from being the woman God created you to be. But this powerful daily devotional, revised and expanded with new insights, inspirational quotes, and practical action items, will help you on your journey toward a confident life filled with love, laughter, and God’s acceptance, one day at time.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $17 / $22.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781546009924

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition