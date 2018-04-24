Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God has created you to be confident, bold, and free-free to be yourself, free from the need to compare yourself to others, and free to step into His destiny for your life.

Based on her #1 New York Times bestseller The Confident Woman, Joyce Meyer taps into concerns and issues that many women commonly experience-lack of confidence, poor self-image, dysfunctional relationships-and provides encouragement and practical wisdom to help resolve problems in those areas of life. In today’s busy, fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the need to slow down and live in the present, while holding on to personal “baggage” that’s keeping you from being the woman God created you to be. But this powerful daily devotional, revised and expanded with new insights, inspirational quotes, and practical action items, will help you on your journey toward a confident life filled with love, laughter, and God’s acceptance, one day at time.

JOYCE MEYER es una de las principales maestras prácticas de la Biblia en el mundo. Su programa, Disfrutando la vida diaria, se transmite todos los días y emite en cientos de cadenas de televisión y estaciones de radio en todo el mundo. Joyce ha escrito más de cien libros inspiradores. Sus éxitos de ventas incluyen: Pensamientos de poder; Mujer segura de sí misma; Luzca estupenda, siéntase fabulosa; Empezando tu día bien; Termina bien tu día; Adicción a la aprobación; Cómo oír a Dios; Belleza en lugar de cenizas; y El campo de batalla de la mente. Joyce viaja extensamente, organizando conferencias durante todo el año y exponiendo la Palabra de Dios a miles de personas en todo el mundo.

The Confident Woman Devotional

The Confident Woman Devotional

365 Daily Inspirations

by

Revised and Expanded Edition

In this beautiful berry pink leather devotional based on her #1 New York Times bestseller, THE CONFIDENT WOMAN, Joyce Meyer addresses the concerns and issues that many women commonly experience-lack of confidence, poor self-image, dysfunctional relationships-and provides encouragement and practical wisdom to help resolve problems in those areas of life.

As a gift to yourself or a loved one, this powerful daily devotional will help women on their journey towards a confident life filled with love, laughter, and God’s acceptance, one day at time.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: December 11th 2018

Price: $19 / $25 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781546010906

Edition: New edition