The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook
Expert Advice for Extreme Situations
Danger! It lurks at every corner. Quicksand. Sharks. Cyberbullies. Super-Flu. From wrestling an alligator to evading drones to landing a plane if the pilot passes out, The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook is here to help with expert, step-by-step instructions for life’s sudden turns for the worst. Needed now more than ever, this revised and expanded edition-published on the international bestseller’s 20th anniversary-delivers frightening and funny real advice listeners need to know fast. With crucial information added from across the Worst-Case series and 20 all-new scenarios for twenty-first century threats (extreme weather, “fake news,” dropping a cell phone in the toilet), this action-packed audio handbook brings emergency instruction for anxious times.Read More
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A 20th-century bestseller gets a makeover for the new millennium. . . .With tips ranging from how to hot-wire a car to how to deliver a baby in a taxicab, the authors' sense of humor was a hallmark of the first edition, and it's still front and center. Covering an array of topics travelers will find handy-in-flight emergencies like extreme turbulence, flagrant seat-recliners , and tantrum-throwing kids, plus man-made emergencies like car crashes, train derailments, hijackings, and hostage situations, natural disasters like wildfires and tsunamis, and tech problems like navigating without GPS and what to do if your phone catches fire- the updated sections provide a comprehensive guide to dealing with our most pressing dilemmas."
-Budget Travel
