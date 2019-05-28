Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Joshua Piven

Joshua Piven is the coauthor, with David Borgenicht, of the Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook series. He lives in Philadelphia.

David Borgenicht is the coauthor and creator of the Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook series. He lives in Philadelphia.
