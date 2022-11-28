25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

The Prayer of Protection Devotional
The Prayer of Protection Devotional

Daily Strategies for Living Fearlessly In Dangerous Times

by Joseph Prince

Trade Paperback Special Edition
Trade Paperback Special Edition
On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781546006114

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Prayer

Description

A 90-day devotional adapted from New York Times bestselling author Joseph Prince’s book The Prayer of Protection. With Psalm 91 as their guide, Daily Readings From the Prayer Potection will give readers an understanding about how God guards His children and provide them with tools to ward off the evil that tries to come near. Each daily experience includes a scripture reading, a key truth about God’s love and protection, a powerful thought to use during the day, a place to journal, and a powerful, specific Prayer of Protection readers can pray.

