The Prayer of Protection Devotional

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A 90-day devotional adapted from New York Times bestselling author Joseph Prince’s book The Prayer of Protection. With Psalm 91 as their guide, Daily Readings From the Prayer Potection will give readers an understanding about how God guards His children and provide them with tools to ward off the evil that tries to come near. Each daily experience includes a scripture reading, a key truth about God’s love and protection, a powerful thought to use during the day, a place to journal, and a powerful, specific Prayer of Protection readers can pray.