Sex Education: A Guide to Life

The official, must-have modern fully fleshed out guide to relationships, sex, and much more from the original Netflix series, Sex Education.



Questioning your body? Not sure about how you feel? Worried if that thing is normal? Unlikely educator Otis Milburn and his friends offer frank, feminist, and positive guidance in this life-changing book. Cover everything from knowing your anatomy, feeling confident about how you look, and understanding how you feel, along with the topics of consent, sexuality, and the minefield that is modern love–this guide answers all the questions you are too scared to ask, in a language you will understand. With insight from your favorite Sex Education characters, quotes to live your life by, therapy notes, diagrams, tips, takeaways, and a whole lot of fun, this fully illustrated book is both a companion to the popular Netflix original series and a practical guide to navigating the real world.