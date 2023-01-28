Free shipping on orders $35+

Dancers After Dark
Dancers After Dark

by Jordan Matter

On Sale

Oct 18, 2016

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761193135

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Dance / General

Description

Dancers After Dark is an amazing celebration of the human body and the human spirit, as dancers, photographed nude and at night, strike poses of fearless beauty.

Without a permit or a plan, Jordan Matter led hundreds of the most exciting dancers in the world out of their comfort zones—not to mention their clothes—to explore the most compelling reaches of beauty and the human form. After all the risk and daring, the result is extraordinary: 300 dancers, 400 locations, more than 150 stunning photographs. And no clothes, no arrests, no regrets.

Each image highlights the amazing abilities of these artists—and presents a core message to the reader: Say yes rather than no, and embrace the risks and opportunities that life presents.

 

