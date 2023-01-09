Free shipping on orders $35+
Jordan Matter, a portrait and dance photographer, is the author of the New York Times bestseller Dancers Among Us. His work has created a viral phenomenon, attracting over two million followers on social media. His YouTube series, 10 Minute Photo Challenge, has been viewed over 100 million times. In addition, he and his photographs have been featured on ABC World News, Nightline, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Today, and the BBC, and in the New York Times, the Huffington Post, O, The Oprah Magazine, New York magazine, and newspapers, magazines, and exhibitions all over the world. Jordan Matter lives in New York with his family.
By the Author
