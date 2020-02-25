Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase

by Jonathan Stroud

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $9.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback
ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $9.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 17, 2013

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9781423187905

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

*NOW A NETFLIX SERIES*

Dive into the first book of this frightfully fun series and join the ghost-hunting gang as they defend our world from the most fearsome phantoms!

A sinister Problem has occurred in London: all nature of ghosts, haunts, spirits, and specters are appearing throughout the city, and they aren't exactly friendly. Only young people have the psychic abilities required to see-and eradicate-these supernatural foes. Many different Psychic Detection Agencies have cropped up to handle the dangerous work, and they are in fierce competition for business.

In The Screaming Staircase, the plucky and talented Lucy Carlyle teams up with Anthony Lockwood, the charismatic leader of Lockwood & Co, a small agency that runs independent of any adult supervision. After an assignment leads to both a grisly discovery and a disastrous end, Lucy, Anthony, and their sarcastic colleague, George, are forced to take part in the perilous investigation of Combe Carey Hall, one of the most haunted houses in England. Will Lockwood & Co. survive the Hall's legendary Screaming Staircase and Red Room to see another day?

Readers who enjoyed the action, suspense, and humor in Jonathan Stroud's internationally best-selling Bartimaeus books will be delighted to find the same ingredients, combined with deliciously creepy scares, in his thrilling and chilling Lockwood & Co. series.

Read the series