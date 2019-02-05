God is able to do immeasurably more that what we often embrace. And Jonathan and Amanda Ferguson show us that we need to ask for more, expect more, and by His Spirit believe and actually apprehend the more of God.





It’s time to experience all you can experience in God, be all He has called you to be, and show the world His supernatural power. The Ferguson’s boldly share how to renew our minds and bring revival to our hearts.





God’s original intent with man was for our spirits to know and commune with Him, like Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden before the deception of the serpent led them to their fall. Without walking in Eden, how can we come to know a God we have not seen? Jonathan and Amanda Ferguson say that knowing who God is has everything to do with learning:

His ways

His heart

His character

His written word

His mind

His passion

Obtaining supernatural experiences with Him.





God’s ability to reveal Himself is the avenue through which we come to know Him; the realization of that truth is evident when each person experiences God for himself. Supernatural experience may mean hearing His voice, seeing angels, or having heavenly visitations, outer body experiences, seeing visions, or even being granted insight into what God has planned for future events.





The other side of knowing God is to know what God can actively, physically do. This side of the supernatural includes the performance of signs, wonders, and miracles. Combining both aspects of knowing God is what the Fergusons refer to as embracing the full spectrum of the supernatural. All of these components must work hand in hand. In UNQUENCHED, the Fergusons share from their own powerful experiences in order to help readers understand the explosive power of the supernatural in your everyday life.





UNQUENCHED shows you how to go after God for a full life!