Jonathan Ferguson

Amanda Ferguson is a wife, mother and author who is passionate about empowering the “total woman.” She is an advocate of family and practical living, and yet gracefully ministers alongside her husband in the power of God’s Spirit. Amanda is an author of three books. Jonathan Ferguson is first and foremost a family man. He is the husband of Amanda Ferguson and father of three. He is also a preacher and author of eight books. Jonathan travels extensively and comes highly recommended. He is a very frequent featured guest on multiple international TV networks and is sought out for his revelatory teaching/preaching. Jonathan’s ministry is marked by the evident demonstration of the supernatural presence and power of God, merging its reality in everyday practical living.