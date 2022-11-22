Emergence over Authority

Pull over Push

Compasses over Maps

Risk over Safety

Disobedience over Compliance

Practice over Theory

Diversity over Ability

Resilience over Strength

Systems over Objects

The world is more complex and volatile today than at any other time in our history. The tools of our modern existence are getting faster, cheaper, and smaller at an exponential rate, transforming every aspect of society, from business to culture and from the public sphere to our most private moments. The people who succeed will be the ones who learn to think differently.In, Joi Ito and Jeff Howe distill that logic into nine organizing principles for navigating and surviving this tumultuous period:Filled with incredible case studies and cutting-edge research and philosophies from the MIT Media Lab and beyond,will help you adapt and succeed in this unpredictable world.