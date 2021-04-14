From the CEO and President of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) comes the ultimate book on transforming the way we select, retain and train our employees in a radically changed business environment.



With the growth of remote work and an increased focus on diversity and inclusion, companies are increasingly finding themselves in “wars for talent” as they source and recruit candidates from all over the world. They need to find new ways to contact people and new sources of talent. They need to create an enduring and tangible culture that helps everyone feel empowered to do their best work. And they need to develop inclusive organizations that leverage differences for growth and innovation.



Informed by more than 70 years of experience and expertise and propelled by extensive original SHRM research, Reset delivers a candid and forward-thinking vision for leaders to reimagine their company cultures in a time of global upheaval.



Part call to action, part strategic roadmap, Reset challenges business leaders’ underlying assumptions about workers and the workplace, delivers practical strategies for finding and keeping the talent needed to make businesses successful, and introduces dynamic tools to sustain that success over the long haul. Now is the time for leaders to completely reimagine, reorganize, and Reset their operations to create a more daring, resilient and sustainable future. This is the book that will guide them exactly when they most need it.

