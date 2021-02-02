Johnny C. Taylor

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. is President and Chief Executive Officer of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management. As a global leader on the future of employment, culture and leadership, he is frequently asked to testify before Congress on critical workforce issues and authors a weekly column, "Ask HR," in USA TODAY. Taylor’s career spans more than 20 years as a lawyer, human resources executive, and CEO. He is a member of the White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and was appointed as Chairman of the President's Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia.