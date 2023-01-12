Free shipping on orders $35+

Storey's Basic Country Skills
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Storey's Basic Country Skills

A Practical Guide to Self-Reliance

by John Storey

by Martha Storey

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 11, 2010. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 11, 2010

Page Count

576 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781603427371

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Sustainable Living

Description

Whether you live on a small suburban lot or have a many acres in the country, this inspiring collection will empower you to increase your self-sufficiently and embrace a more independent lifestyle. A variety of authors share their specialized knowledge and provide practical instructions for basic country skills like preserving vegetables, developing water systems, keeping farm animals, and renovating barns. From sharpening an axe to baking your own bread, you’ll be amazed at the many ways learning traditional skills can enrich your life. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“This big, comprehensive book that covers everything from land to animals; from vegetables to country cooking. The book encompasses more than 40 years of writing and includes the expertise of many experienced authors. It’s like having a whole community of seasoned gardeners, farmers and homesetaders living next door to you.” – Star Beacon

Read More Read Less