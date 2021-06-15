Eleanor Amplified and the Trouble with Mind Control

Based on the popular children's podcast, follow Eleanor Amplified as she teams up with middle school reporter Miku to get the scoop and save the day!



Join world-renowned investigative reporter Eleanor Amplified as she goes undercover to help a student reporter and fan, Miku Tangeroa, expose the corruption at her middle school. Together they discover that the new organic lunch program and tech-based learning systems are doing more harm than good and might actually be part of an evil plot that might put all of Union City in danger. Can Eleanor, Miku, and their friends get to the bottom of these suspicious events in time? Just who is behind SmartFüdz and the Mesmerosin Extractor? Will Eleanor survive the hallways—and students—of Brighton Middle School? Find out in the latest adventure of Eleanor Amplified!



With radio-drama like action, outrageous villains, and a tough, intelligent female protagonist to boot, readers follow Eleanor and Miku as they foil devious plots and outwit crafty villains, all in pursuit of the big story. Written by John Sheehan, the creator of the popular podcast Eleanor Amplified, this entertaining and informative book, like the podcast, is intended to spark laughter and conversation, while preparing kids to appreciate journalism and make smart media choices in the future. With the help of Eleanor and Miku, readers can use this novel as inspiration to go out and find the next big scoop for themselves!

