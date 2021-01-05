John Sheehan

John Sheehan is (mostly) from Rochester, NY. He came to Philadelphia to attend Temple University, loved the city and never left. After college, playing in rock bands wasn't paying his rent so he began working odd jobs at Philadelphia's public radio station, WHYY. In 2008, he was hired to work on Fresh Air with Terry Gross and it changed his life. While working on the show, he became a husband and then a father. Shortly after his first daughter was born, he had the idea to start a kids' podcast, Eleanor Amplified.



Ira Khroniuk is a Netherlands based illustrator and pattern designer. Using both traditional and digital media, ​she loves to create happy, colorful illustrations, friendly characters, and botanical patterns. Ira has worked for prominent clients around the world on projects ranging from editorial illustration, advertising, and product packaging to interior design, retail graphics, and textiles.​ ​Outside of her professional life, Ira is a bit of a science geek, fascinated by space, curious about how things work, passionate about books, movies, and food. She currently resides in the beautifully rainy Utrecht, Netherlands, with her husband and dog.



WHYY is the leading public media organization in the Philadelphia Region, including Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond. They produce more than a dozen local programs, such as Fresh Air with Terry Gross, Friday Arts, and Radio Times. They are also the local PBS and NPR member station, bringing you long-time favorite programs, such as Antiques Roadshow, Morning Edition, and more.