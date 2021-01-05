Teach Your Own





During the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of American children had to learn from home, leaving many parents struggling to support their children’s education and worrying about when and if it’s the right time to send their children back to in-person learning. Outside of the pandemic, more than two million American children are being taught at home by their own parents. In this revised edition of the book that helped launch the whole movement, Pat Farenga refreshes John Holt’s timeless and revolutionary understanding of the ways children come to understand the world, adding up-to-date advice such as homeschooling and technology. Chapters on living with children, “serious play,” children and work, and learning difficulties will fascinate and encourage parents and help them enjoy each “homeschool” day. John Holt’s warm understanding of children and his passionate belief in every child’s ability to learn have made this book the bible of homeschooling families everywhere. No parent even considering homeschooling should be without this wise and unique reference.