John Holt (1927-1985), one of this country’s leading educational and social critics, was the author of ten influential books which have been translated into fourteen languages. Known both as a passionate reformer and as ”the gentle voice of reason” (LIFE magazine), John Holt offers insights into the nature of learning that are more relevant today than ever before.



Deborah Meier (foreword), is a renowned educator, MacArthur Fellow, and the founder of the small schools movement. She is on the faculty of the Steinhardt school of education at New York University.