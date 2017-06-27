Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Holt
Deborah Meier (foreword), is a renowned educator, MacArthur Fellow, and the founder of the small schools movement. She is on the faculty of the Steinhardt school of education at New York University.
By the Author
How Children Learn, 50th anniversary edition
From the preface by Deborah Meier: "We have a long way to go to make John Holt's dream available to all children. But his books…
Teach Your Own
The classic and indispensable work on teaching children at home, fully updated for today's new laws, new lifestyles, and the growing new generation of homeschooling…
How Children Fail
First published in the mid 1960s, How Children Fail began an education reform movement that continues today. In his 1982 edition, John Holt added new…
Never Too Late
"If I could learn to play the cello well, as I thought I could, I could show by my own example that we all have…
Learning All The Time
How small children begin to read, write, count, and investigate the world, without being taughtThe essence of John Holt's insight into learning and small children…