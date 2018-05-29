Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
In the Realms of the Unreal
Insane Writings
“Demanding but mind expanding . . . A fascinating study of language’s slippery relation to reality.”–Publishers WeeklyRead More
A selection of prose and poetry written by those whom society has deemed mentally unbalanced, In the Realms of the Unreal is an international compilation involving the active participation of individuals and institutions in the U.S., Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and France. This anthology is meant to be a window on alternative ways of seeing, a beginner’s guide to what the “insane” can offer those of us with more conventional outlooks.
Introduced by Kurt Vonnegut and with a foreword by the editor, In the Realms of the Unreal contains more than three hundred works–including short essays, poems, and stories–by nearly one hundred individuals. Most of the contributors to the anthology have never before been published, and currently are institutionalized.
A selection of prose and poetry written by those whom society has deemed mentally unbalanced, In the Realms of the Unreal is an international compilation involving the active participation of individuals and institutions in the U.S., Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and France. This anthology is meant to be a window on alternative ways of seeing, a beginner’s guide to what the “insane” can offer those of us with more conventional outlooks.
Introduced by Kurt Vonnegut and with a foreword by the editor, In the Realms of the Unreal contains more than three hundred works–including short essays, poems, and stories–by nearly one hundred individuals. Most of the contributors to the anthology have never before been published, and currently are institutionalized.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use