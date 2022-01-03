Master What Matters
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Master What Matters

14 Values to Help You Win at Life

by John C. Maxwell

Center Street Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781546002512

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

PAGE COUNT: 208

ebook
How Can You Win at Life?
 
What does a winning life look like? And how can you get there?
 
They key is focusing on what matter most.
 
The choices you make every day based on your values are what define you. And define your life. Make the right ones, and you are a winner. And here’s the good news: they’re not rocket science. Anyone can make them. Internationally bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares twelve everyday choices that you can make today and every day. They will help you master what matters so that you can have a better life.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less