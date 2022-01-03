How Can You Win at Life?



What does a winning life look like? And how can you get there?



They key is focusing on what matter most.



The choices you make every day based on your values are what define you. And define your life. Make the right ones, and you are a winner. And here’s the good news: they’re not rocket science. Anyone can make them. Internationally bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares twelve everyday choices that you can make today and every day. They will help you master what matters so that you can have a better life.

