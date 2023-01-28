Description

“In this gorgeous, aspirational work, Burns, editor-in-chief of Kinfolk magazine, collects ‘stories about nature as nourishment’ along with photographs from homes across the globe to inspire people to bring more nature into their own abodes. . . . Expertly evoking a mood of understated luxury, this stunning spread will have design junkies drooling.” —Publishers Weekly



A gardener with a secret oasis on a Parisian rooftop. An artist making faux flowers to brighten Manhattan apartments. A family of ranchers rewilding the American outback.



Anchored around the idea of nature as nourishment, The Kinfolk Garden explores lush gardens and plantfilled homes around the world and introduces the inspiring people who coax them into bloom. Through visits to friends old and new, the Kinfolk team learns the secrets to a good garden, and what good a garden can do for our self-care, creativity and communities.



Though many of the people we meet along the way champion the idea of following natural instincts rather than a set of prescriptive garden rules, there are practical tips throughout the book that offer advice on everything from growing your own produce to foraging for artful arrangements to simply keeping your houseplants alive a little longer than usual.



The Kinfolk Garden is an invitation to engage with nature—to care for it, create with its beauty and cultivate new relationships around it—and offers inspiration and guidance to anyone looking to bring a little more greenery into their life.