RIBBON OF SAND

The Amazing Convergence of the Ocean and the Outer Banks

John Alexander and James Lazell

Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill

1992

Contents

List of Maps and Diagrams

Acknowledgments

Chapter One: Sand

Chapter Two: Land

Chapter Three: Water

Chapter Four: Blackbeard

Chapter Five: Woods

Chapter Six: Trilogy

Chapter Seven: Flight

Chapter Eight: The Future

References

Index

List of Maps and Diagrams

Outer Banks of North Carolina

Wind and Water Directions

Physiographic Processes, Intercapes Zone

Ocracoke and Surrounds, 1066

Ocracoke and Surrounds, 1585

Hatteras Inlet, 1946

Historical Depictions, Ocracoke Inlet and Surrounds, 1685–1738

Ocracoke Inlet, at Time of Great Storm of 1701–1717

Ocracoke Inlet, at Time of Blackbeard's Capture

Ocracoke Inlet Today

Deployment and Battle, Maynard and Blackbeard:

Sundown, November 21, 1718

Blackbeard Ups Anchor

After the First Skirmish

Ecological Lines at Buxton Woods

Kingsnake Skull Structure

Chambered Wax Myrtle Habitat

Portsmouth Habitat, Covered and Uncovered

Tide Gauge Diagram

The living inhabitation of the world…, the spiritual power of the air, the rocks, the waters, to be in the midst of it, and rejoice and wonder at it, and help it if I could,… this was the essential love of Nature in me, this the root of all that I have usefully become, and the light of all that I have rightly learned.

John Ruskin, 1899

Light flows from the water from sands islands of this horizon The sea comes toward me across the sea. The sand moves over the sand in waves between the guardians of this landscape the great commemorative statue on one hand —the first flight of man, outside of dream, seen as stone wing and stainless steel— and at the other hand banded black-and-white, climbing the spiral lighthouse. Muriel Rukeyser, 1980

Chapter One

SAND

And everyone that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which buildeth his house upon the sand: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it. Matthew 7: 26-27 But the sand! The sand is the greatest thing in Kitty Hawk, and soon will be the only thing…. The sea has washed and the wind blown millions and millions of loads of sand up in heaps along the coast, completely covering houses and forest. Orville Wright, 1900

J UNE NIGHT : Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, beacon to sailors, blinks seaward. With its black-and-white candy-stripe pattern, the lighthouse has proudly symbolized both the romance and terror of the Atlantic for more than a century. The nation's oldest and tallest brick lighthouse, it has stood watch over more shipwrecks than any other. But on this night it symbolizes something else: the churlish power of the sea and sand together to humble the grandest human labors, to claim them as surely as it claims a child's sand castle or ghost crab's burrow.

As waves lap ever closer to the lighthouse's timber-and-granite base, the brick structure is losing its precarious perch. In due time, according to a schedule that only the ocean keeps, the sand around its footing will begin to wash away. Barring a cumbersome, expensive, engineers' scheme to rescue the structure by moving it landward, this stately monument—littoral leaning tower—will surrender to the sea's indifferent embrace.

On this warm June night, however, the lighthouse is not the center of attention: far from it. Man's futile struggle to spare the edifice is only the most conspicuous chapter of a longer epic that has preceded human settlement on the Outer Banks, and that is certain to outlast it. It is an epic of sand, wind, and sea that defines and directs everything that dwells on the Banks, like some epochal operatic production: Aida without the elephants. The difference is that the Banks' nonhuman inhabitants must adapt to their environment, or they will die; humans, unthreatened, try to tame it. But the sand, great equalizer, ultimately tames all.

All along Cape Hatteras, a late spring northeaster shoots large, warm, restorative drops of rain. Above the clouds, hidden from the beach a mile north of the lighthouse, a full moon routs the darkness. This is no ordinary night, though the ritual that is about to unfold has played countless times before. On this night, a giant wave blankets the beach along a 100-meter stretch. It is the largest wave in the highest of the month's high-course tides. Pushed by the northeast wind (winds are named for the direction they come from), the wave is the largest of the last set at flood tide. Its pounding carries farthest up the beach into the dunes. It contains 4,000 metric tons of water and one-and-a-half million pounds of sand.

But water and sand are not the wave's only cargo. It hauls small animals of the surf zone—the little crustaceans called sand crabs, uncounted and unweighed: imponderable. Also buoyed in its roiling, hissing mass is one ponderous particle: 638 pounds of loggerhead sea turtle. Unlike the sand, the turtle has done everything she can to help the wave move her forward. Her great sculling flippers have scooped into the moving water. Now, with all its curling power, the wave shoves the female forward, disgorging her like excess cargo, wet and not far from the surf. Wet, yes, but as dry as she has been for nearly two years, since the last time she undertook the perilous journey from sea to land.

The peril is as palpable as the warm rain splashing on the turtle's barnacled shell—peril not so much to the turtle, though human predators still threaten her species' survival, but to her burden of round, white eggs. It is not enough that only a small number of the hatchlings gestating in those eggs will ever migrate back to sea. The odds of winning at poker or blackjack are much better.

The threat is more immediate, in the form of a ravenous mother raccoon and her two remaining kits. A third, the weakest, has died already. The raccoons have made their home in an old loblolly pine trunk in the woods west of the lighthouse. It is a spacious den, but these are hard times: too many raccoons. Real summer, just around the corner, will bring people in droves, and people will bring garbage-succulent, mouth-watering quantities of it. For now, there is little to forage, unless the mother raccoon's bad luck improves. Unless, for example, she digs for buried treasure—a clutch of turtle eggs.

T HE OUTER BANKS are made of sand. True, there are firm peats, produced on the sound side, of roots and stems and mud. There are marls, formed of clay and shell and pebbles. There are loams developed from humus in the high hammocks and stately forests. And, in the sloughs and back lagoons, there is wondrous, deep, black ooze. All of these are, however, but thin layers and swirls of differently flavored and textured icing—pretty confections—applied to the foundation of sand. Yet for all its aggregate firmness, sand is never still, always dynamic. From the inherent instability of sand, nature has produced a series of the most tenacious and resilient ecological communities on earth.

Consider a grain of sand. Alone, it is no more than two millimeters in diameter, smaller than an ant's back. The faintest breath of wind can lift it and turn it endlessly on itself, like a circus tumbler. Rushing water, whether wave or river current, sends it flying.

Though sand occurs the world over—it is the ubiquitous mortar of earth's geological undulations—we associate it with deserts and oceans, where it is most abundant and visible. While we have learned that seemingly hostile desert sands teem with life, the desert's arid environment is largely inhospitable to humans, except for the occasional prospector, hermit, or sports car advertisement crew. Most of us prefer the beach's restorative powers, the squeak of bare toes digging into sand. (Why do feet squeak in sand? Why not merely crunch or trudge?) This gritty affinity, like that of pelicans to pilings, is only natural. The ocean is the watery womb from which our evolutionary ancestors slipped, slithered, or crawled. And when they poked forth their primitive limbs or fins or whatever appendage came first, it must have been into sand, pools of it, the same porous stuff in which we wiggle our toes and construct Arthurian castles.

(Some take it more seriously. Members of a cult claiming to mimic Indian ritual recently buried several initiates under eighteen inches of sand at North Carolina's Topsail Beach. Despite the use of snorkels for breathing, one of the recruits suffocated and died. The local prosecutor did not press charges against the cult's leaders, arguing that the poor soul underwent the burial voluntarily and in full knowledge of the risk. Is there a statute of limitations on crimes committed with sand?)

For the record, two types of sand particles find their way into our blankets and coolers at a typical Atlantic Coast beach. Siliceous sand is made of oxides of silicon derived from pulverized rock. Calcareous sand comes from calcium-based, pulverized seashells. Apart from their different molecular composition, the two varieties of sand differ in shape. Siliceous sand grains come in chunks, approaching cubes or spheres; calcareous sand comes in flakes. The flakes are relatively flat and thin. In water or in air, they have a lot of lift. They carry farther.

As you might imagine, the composition of sand deposits along the Outer Banks depends upon the sand's source. Siliceous sand comes from the earth's commonest sort of rock. Vast amounts are ground up in the movement of glaciers, then released by melting during interglacial periods—like today.

When sea level was lower, rivers carried sand across the continental shelf and formed large deposits. These deposits, since covered and massaged by the sea, form parts of today's beaches. Now that sea level has risen again, most sand carried by rivers is deposited in bays and sounds, not on the beach itself. Only the finest sand is carried seaward. To some degree, the same old sand that forms the Outer Banks is rolled over itself again and again—more proof that there is nothing new under the sun.

Now scoop up a handful of sand. Though a cup of it, dry, weighs no more than a pound and a third, barely enough to fill an unsuspecting pant cuff, more grains are already accumulated there than could be comfortably counted in a summer afternoon, or a succession of afternoons. Few children have ever received a satisfactory answer to the perennial question: how many grains of sand does a beach contain? Which is presumably why children continue to ask it, unless it is to exasperate the inquiring minds of parents. One might as well ask how many mosquitos swarm the beach air on a warm, windless night: too many to care, or swat.

Since scientists presumably have more urgent things to occupy them, the quest for an answer may best be left to poets, who specialize in such imprecisions. But it is a fact nonetheless that the beach is made up of individual particles of sand, unimaginably vast quantities of them. If the mathematical concept of infinity has meaning at all, it is surely contained in the sand splayed under our feet, just as it can be imagined in the thick canopy of stars over our heads.

When the wind blows, as it often does in flat coastal areas, it pushes sand into dunes. When ocean storms buffet the coast, as they often do, waves move literally tons of sand. To be specific, a wave 250 yards long would move about 1½ million pounds, or nearly 24,000 cubic feet, of sand. The wave itself would weigh about 4,000 tons—about 140,000 cubic feet of water.

That enormous quantity, of course, is only a small cross-section of the sand-moving abilities of ocean waves and currents. There are no ninety-pound weaklings here. North of Hatteras, near Oregon Inlet, scientists estimate that between one-half and one million cubic meters of sand are transported each year—due south, toward Cape Hatteras. Nature's mass-transit sand system truly boggles the mind.

I T IS JUST such a hissing, roiling wave that has catapulted the female loggerhead turtle onto the beach at Cape Hatteras. At this time of year, June, along this stretch of coast, the sand is about 20 percent calcareous. Because of their lift, these flakes will increase in percentage of the total as the wave rushes upslope toward the dune crest. If the wave is big enough and pushed hard enough to carry beyond the dune crest to overwash the interdune swale, most of the sand it carries that far will be of the calcareous variety. That is important not only to the survival of the turtle and her cargo of eggs, but also to the dynamic process by which wind and waves move sand. It is, in its barest essentials, the story of that thin, shifting, ribbon of sand called the Outer Banks.

The raccoons, however, do not know this—do not know or care about the geology of the place. The sand is their dinner table, and the menu, while delectable to read, lacks support from the kitchen. The raccoons have set off early in the evening, well before high tide. All three are weak. The kits, weaned now, hunt in desultory fashion, but their mother's senses are tuned by desperation. They are well north of the narrow waist of beach where the turtle first sprawled. Had the raccoons encountered the turtle, they would have waited, impatiently, until she laid her eggs. Like ill-mannered guests at a boarding house, the raccoons would have gorged on those eggs, then holed up nearby and returned to feast until not a single egg remained.

The turtle's sweet eggs would surely have saved the raccoons, if only for a short while, and—figuring two clutches a summer every other year over a span of six years—would have cost the turtle more than 16 percent of her total lifetime reproductive effort.

But the raccoons do not yet sense the turtle's presence nearby. The determined female has taken an hour to heave herself up the beach, up a sea oat-crowned dune, to her chosen nest site near the top. She has consumed three hours in excavating her nest, back flippers alternating, scooping sand. In another hour she has deposited her eggs. Then, rheumy-eyed, ponderous, and coated with sand, she heaves herself back across the beach and slips into the warm surf. Her mission accomplished, she can now trade her lumbering gait for the swimmer's graceful strokes. If female loggerheads dream at such times, it must be of exhausting, enveloping, sustaining coverlets of sand.

Dawn. The weather has changed. The northeast wind has died, the rain has ceased, and the clouds have broken into lumps scudding eastward out to sea. The raccoons are more afraid of daylight than they are of another day without food. They curl beneath a driftwood stump in the dunes about a quarter mile north of the turtle's nest.

Anyone can see the turtle's clear, regular flipper bites in the sand, and the broad line where she dragged her shell up the incline and back down again. Her crawl has left a huge V across the beach. At the apex of the V, the high dune bears the flattened, smooth surface of her subcircular nest. The nest location is completely exposed and, had the raccoons wandered there, they could have smelled it. They could have found it as effortlessly as if they had stolen upon the turtle laying her eggs. This time, they were foraging just a little too far away.

By midmorning the rising tide is erasing the lower hieroglyphics of the turtle's crawl. The sun bursts through lingering clouds. The wind freshens now from the opposite direction, southwest, its normal quarter of origin at this latitude, more than thirty-five degrees above the equator. By noon the previous night's wet sand is drying rapidly. Waves have obliterated most of the turtle's signature, but the peak of the V and, of course, the nest itself—well above the reach of the high-course tide waves—are still exposed.

In the swale the new sand grains begin to move: the wind budges them. First a light flake of calcareous sand (a minute fragment of a Massachusetts clam shell), flips over. The sun and wind reverse last night's direction of water transfer; they reclaim the sand's moisture as vapor.

Like minuscule soldiers, the drying sand grains break and scurry up the dune's back face. First one, then two and three leap up and charge forward northeast, roughly the direction the wave had brought them. A gust of southwest wind in the westering sun brings forth a battalion. They scurry up the dune, zigzagging from one small obstacle to another, only to fall behind the cover of a twig, a wisp of oat straw, a stem. An army of sand grains is capturing the high ground, the mountain of dune.

The first sand grains to reach the dune's crest toboggan down the seaward face, freed from their climb. Soon a gust brings millions more over the edge, a cloud of conquering, calcareous sand grains flying and parachuting down. They land lightly, flip a time or two and hurtle over the turtle's nest. They fill the foxholes of her remnant tracks. By dusk this inert army has taken all. No trace of the turtle's crawl marks remain. The nest is completely buried. The turtle's rich aromas are no longer sniffable at the surface, by raccoons or any other predator. It is, after all, a new surface, randomly wind-sculpted. The sand-grain army has landed, has taken first the low ground, swarmed the high triumphantly, and encamped in its millions all over the eastern front. No raccoon will ever find that nest.

One 'coon kit never leaves the shelter of the driftwood the next morning. Within days his bones are picked clean by ghost crabs whose tunnels converged through the wet sand on the underside of the stump. The mother and remaining kit, now thirsty, too, head back south, passing within ten feet of the turtle's camouflaged nest. They will never know it.

The raccoons cut westward through the dune swales to the narrow, blacktop road. A plump ghost crab heavy with roe moved too slowly to avoid an oncoming automobile at dusk. She now becomes a lifesaving appetizer for the raccoons. Mother and kit do not peacefully divide this small meal; they fight over it. The smaller kit proves more agile. He wrests away the bulk of the crab's body and bolts into the sea oats flanking the road. His mother, intent on legs and gobbets, never sees the car. Absorbed in his feast, the kit pays scant heed to the brightening, then dimming, lights as the car speeds onward. Finished but unsated, he crosses the road and works the marsh edge southward, alone.

A water snake is also casing the marsh edge, moving eastward along a little lead or "creek" that becomes progressively brackish as it winds inland. Once that little creek was the channel of a great inlet, cutting the Banks from sea to sound. But that was in the year A.D . 1585, by human reckoning. Sand and storm and wind have reduced it to a quiet creek. Rainwater has rendered it brackish.

Desperately thirsty, the young raccoon tastes the water as he moves. The freshening gradient spurs him on. The tide is low now, and he can almost trot along in ankle-deep water on the creek's mud floor. The snake also searches for water fresh enough to drink and almost finds it. It reacts to the movement of the advancing raccoon by lunging into the deeper water, swimming in sinuous curves, lashing the creek's surface to escape. An hour later the incoming tide would have been high enough to force the raccoon to swim. He would not have been equipped to swim as fast as the snake. But now the bottom still supports the wade-running raccoon. The water snake's hour has come.

The raccoon forges up the creek, the writhing but mostly dead water snake gripped in his teeth. The water has become fresh enough for the raccoon to drink; the sumptuous meal rekindles his zeal for the hunt. Using his newfound strength, he crushes the shells of ribbed mussels. Long before dawn, replete, he reenters the shelter of the woods he left thirty hours before. He crosses familiar scents and reorients quickly. Soon he is curled up, prepared in typical raccoon fashion to avoid facing the day, deep in the hollow chamber of the old loblolly pine.

T HE TURTLE EGGS hatch in late summer, over a span of about twenty-four hours. Upon liberation from each eggshell, a baby turtle wiggles from side to side, pushing downward with his outsized, oarlike flippers. Each baby shimmies in the nest, moving upward until free of the leathery shell tatters and sodden sand.

In a chamber beneath a fragile canopy of barely moist sand, the babies congregate en masse. They wait until no more of their companions squirm up from below. Then they wait longer, until it is dark. Perhaps they know it is dark (without yet "knowing" what light is) because the air temperature above them drops to some critical level. We do not know; somehow, they do. Their nest erupts. Flailing their paddle-flippers, a hundred baby turtles burst from the cooling surface. They head downslope away from the dark dune grass toward the moonlit ocean. We have known that baby loggerhead sea turtles scull over sand, away from dark toward light, since the experiments of one Dr. Hooker in 1911. Their innate, newborn's tropism for the light tugs them toward the sea and the horizon, which, even without the moon, would be lighter than land.

On this night no raccoons patrol this strip of beach. Most birds have tucked in already. Only one, a night heron, announces herself by her vernacular name qwok. She is flying high over the marsh west of the road when she detects her prey. She rudders east, descending. She can spot the tiny turtles' ungainly motion a mile away. She knows what they are, exquisite morsels from the sand. The ghost crabs know, too.

Frantic, the baby turtles now face a gauntlet. Most will be a tough fight for any ghost crab. On tiptoe, zooming, a ghost crab angles into the stream of turtles, watching for one that pauses, and pounces. Snared by a foreflipper, a baby turtle must either quickly fling the crab or succumb to it-wheeling in ever-slower circles, propelled by its one free flipper. Ghost crabs are very patient. Some of these infants lose flipper tips, some lose eyes, some lose their lives before their first taste of salt water.

The night heron, qwok, planes into the stream, snatches babies right and left and flings them. Her sharp bill cleaves necks and flippers, shears off plastrons—bottom shells. Some of the bill-tossed babies right themselves and take off again, downslope, toward the reflecting water. They do not try to avoid the heron or the crabs; they only flounder, some wounded now, toward the moonlight on the sea.

Lightning illuminates the murderous, grisly scene; the late summer sky empties rain. Great warm dollops of water spatter onto the beach and its confusion of turtles, crabs, and heron. The crabs despise this sudden freshwater bath; most scuttle for the salty safety of their burrows. The heron rips off another flipper and scoops a bundle of turtle innards. Hunched, she seems briefly to contemplate the carnage. Then she gathers the wind under her wings and lifts south, toward the shelter of the woods, looking for a stately pine tree.

The sharp pellets of rain energize the remaining baby turtles, their ranks ravaged and depleted. The lifting tide brings a wave upslope toward them. First one, then three, then a dozen feel the water beneath flailing flippers. Graceless thuddings on sand suddenly become smooth and graceful arcs in water. The swash hisses back, stranding a few babies again, but the next wave takes them, or seems to. They disappear going forward, downslope, while the wave rushes the opposite direction, upslope.

The great, gray North Atlantic is no match for the hatchlings. Each measures less than three inches long and weighs less than one ounce—the size of a small sand dollar. The ocean can hurl 4,000 metric tons of water mixed with 670 metric tons of sand, along a 200-meter front, due west, up the beach, straight into the snouts of the baby turtles.

The turtles do not even know it is a contest. Their oarflippers bite water. They swim—no, fly—directly into the sea, straight through her tumbling wave, due east. For the baby turtles, sixty days on land, almost all of those days inside an eggshell, have been a fleeting moment in life, a foreign time. That time was an anomalous oddment, an evolutionary holdover from the Paleozoic, more than 300 million years ago. They might swim a thousand miles before dinner. They are home.

C ONSIDER, NOW , the components of this elemental tale. Remove any one ingredient—sea, wind, rain, raccoon, turtle, snake, heron—and you have a fundamentally altered story. Some players in the drama might have fared better, some worse. No matter: the same players will be back tomorrow in a different act. And the sand. The sand will always be there, the ultimate life-giving prop, pliable and plentiful and porous to all who traverse it.

That other prop, the sea, is changeable, too. By the time the turtle eggs hatch, the molecules of water and salt in the wave that brought the mother turtle have long since reached Cape Florida. Some have dispersed to the Gulf of Mexico; some, caught in the Gulf Stream, have gone to Scotland. The sand in that wave has dispersed, too. Some still lies in the interdune swale a mile north of Cape Hatteras light. Some has found Georgia. The next time the mother turtle approaches the beach, heavy with eggs, she will again await the perfect wave, though it will not be the same wave. It will be in many ways not even the same sea. And how does she know which wave is perfect—which will carry her farthest up the beach again? How does she even know that there will be soft dunes in which she can lay her clutch? More questions, it would seem, for the poets.