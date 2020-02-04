Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rebirth
The Journey of Pregnancy After a Loss
A compassionate, comprehensive guide to healing, conception, and pregnancy after loss of a baby–from an expert counselor.Read More
The challenges of having another pregnancy after loss can be extensive from a physical/medical standpoint alone, but no more so than the emotional and psychological hurdles. Therapist and social worker Joey Miller has counseled women and their families on exactly these matters for nearly twenty years. She brings deep compassion, knowledge, and wisdom of both the emotional and physical roller coasters to help women and their partners tackle all the tough issues:
- how to talk to your doctor
- how to handle the emotional fallout, including dealing with your children, family members, and friends
- physical assessments and considerations
- how to get the emotional support you need
- support for partners/spouses
- and more
Edition: Unabridged
