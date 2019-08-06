



In Why Did No One Tell Me This?! doulas and reproductive health experts Natalia Hailes and Ashley Spivak answer these questions and more for today’s wellness-focused, intersectional parents-to-be. Drawing on years of experience in their birth doula practice Brilliant Bodies, as well as expert opinions from lactation specialists, gynecologists, therapists, and more, Natalia and Ashley guide readers through the entire process, from the earliest stages of pregnancy through the jungle of postpartum feelings and responsibilities.







Bite-sized pieces of advice are interspersed with vibrant illustrations to break down the doubts and fears that often surround childbirth and empower readers to explore their own individual needs, know their rights, and find their voice both during and after pregnancy. By addressing common fears, incorporating regular tips for partners, and providing information on a wide array of birth and parents styles, this unique and inclusive guide is the perfect tool for a new generation of parents.



Pregnancy and childbirth are full of big questions — what if my baby is enormous? Will my water break naturally? What even goes into a ‘birth plan’? How on earth am I going to keep this child alive once it’s here? And where do I turn for advice that will really work for me and my life?