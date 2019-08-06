Natalia Hailes

Natalia Hailes and Ashley Spivak are birth doulas, reproductive health educators, and owners of the NYC-based practice Brilliant Bodies, as well as the co-founders of CYCLES + SEX, which creates educational content and large-scale events to teach people about the interconnectedness of our sexual, menstrual, hormonal, and reproductive health. Their work has been featured in Newsweek, Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Well+Good, Business Insider, and MindBodyGreen, among others.



