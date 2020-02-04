Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joey Miller, MSW, LCSW
Joey Miller, MSW, LCSW, is a therapist and social worker who has counseled women and their families for 18 years. She was the Perinatal Loss Program Coordinator at Prentice Women’s Hospital of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the largest birthing center in the state of Illinois and the Midwest (and one of the largest in the country, supporting up to 13,600 births per year); she has a private practice at Wellsprings Health Associates in Chicago. Besides individual clients Joey also trains healthcare providers, and she remains affiliated with Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, where she has served as a faculty member.Read More
