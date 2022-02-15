One Night with the Duke

Million-copy bestselling author Jodi Ellen Malpas is back with her first ever Regency series. Don't miss next summer's hottest read & pre-order the first book now!



It's 1814 and nineteen-year-old Eliza Melrose, daughter of a printing magnate, is about to be launched into London's high society—much to her distaste, the last thing she wants is a husband.



Eliza's 'misplaced' thirst for adventure, knowledge and the creative word is a bone of contention for her father, who battles endlessly to keep her curiosity and ambitions in check, for women are not meant to ask questions or give opinions in matters of business.



But then she meets the youngest son of the late Duke of Chester, a disgraced nobleman who is shrouded in mystery and proving quite impossible to resist…



Sexy, scandalous and utterly unputdownable, this is the regency novel you've been waiting for! Jodi Ellen Malpas is now published in more than 25 languages around the world.