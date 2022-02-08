Orders over $45 ship FREE
One Night with the Duke
Description
Million‑copy bestselling author Jodi Ellen Malpas is back with a scorching Regency series, perfect for fans of Bridgerton.It's 1814 and nineteen‑year‑old Eliza Melrose is about to be launched into London's high society—much to her dismay. The last thing she wants is a husband.
Eliza's "misplaced" thirst for adventure, knowledge and the creative word is a bone of contention for her father, who battles endlessly to keep her curiosity and ambitions in check, for women are not meant to ask questions or give opinions in matters of business.
But then she meets the youngest son of the late Duke of Chester, a disgraced nobleman who is shrouded in mystery and proving quite impossible to resist…
Sexy, scandalous and utterly unputdownable, this is the Regency novel you've been waiting for!
What's Inside
Praise
"Malpas's sexy love scenes scorch the page."—Publishers Weekly
"Super steamy, emotionally intense."—Library Journal on With This Man
"A brave, cutting-edge romance...This is a worthwhile read."—Library Journal on The Forbidden