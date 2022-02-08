One Night with the Duke

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Million‑copy bestselling author Jodi Ellen Malpas is back with a scorching Regency series, perfect for fans of Bridgerton.It's 1814 and nineteen‑year‑old Eliza Melrose is about to be launched into London's high society—much to her dismay. The last thing she wants is a husband.



Eliza's "misplaced" thirst for adventure, knowledge and the creative word is a bone of contention for her father, who battles endlessly to keep her curiosity and ambitions in check, for women are not meant to ask questions or give opinions in matters of business.



But then she meets the youngest son of the late Duke of Chester, a disgraced nobleman who is shrouded in mystery and proving quite impossible to resist…



Sexy, scandalous and utterly unputdownable, this is the Regency novel you've been waiting for!