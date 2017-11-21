discover our inner strength

resolve conflicts at work and home

raise kind and resilient children

achieve our fitness goals

fight for what we believe in

After you’ve cultivated the coziness of the Danes (hygge) and achieved the Swedish way of moderation (lagom), then what’s next? How about developing your Sisu — an “untranslatable” Finnish term referring to a mixture of courage, resilience, grit, tenacity, and perseverance. It’s a trait that has shaped not just the fate of a nation but continues to be a guiding principle for how Finns live their daily lives. Now it can offer lessons to us all, helping us to:And much more!