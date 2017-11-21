After you’ve cultivated the coziness of the Danes (hygge) and achieved the Swedish way of moderation (lagom), then what’s next? How about developing your Sisu — an “untranslatable” Finnish term referring to a mixture of courage, resilience, grit, tenacity, and perseverance. It’s a trait that has shaped not just the fate of a nation but continues to be a guiding principle for how Finns live their daily lives. Now it can offer lessons to us all, helping us to:
- discover our inner strength
- resolve conflicts at work and home
- raise kind and resilient children
- achieve our fitness goals
- fight for what we believe in
