Sisu
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sisu

The Finnish Art of Courage

by Joanna Nylund

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762465064

USD: $17  /  CAD: $22

ON SALE: October 9th 2018

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Emotions

PAGE COUNT: 160

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
After you’ve cultivated the coziness of the Danes (hygge) and achieved the Swedish way of moderation (lagom), then what’s next? How about developing your Sisu — an “untranslatable” Finnish term referring to a mixture of courage, resilience, grit, tenacity, and perseverance. It’s a trait that has shaped not just the fate of a nation but continues to be a guiding principle for how Finns live their daily lives. Now it can offer lessons to us all, helping us to:

  • discover our inner strength
  • resolve conflicts at work and home
  • raise kind and resilient children
  • achieve our fitness goals
  • fight for what we believe in
And much more!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less