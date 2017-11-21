Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sisu
The Finnish Art of Courage
After you’ve cultivated the coziness of the Danes (hygge) and achieved the Swedish way of moderation (lagom), then what’s next? How about developing your Sisu–an “untranslatable” Finnish term referring to a mixture of courage, resilience, grit, tenacity, and perseverance. It’s a trait that has shaped not just the fate of a nation but continues to be a guiding principle for how Finns live their daily lives. Now it can offer lessons to us all, helping us to:
- discover our inner strength
- resolve conflicts at work and home
- raise kind and resilient children
- achieve our fitness goals
- fight for what we believe in
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use