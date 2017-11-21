Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Joanna Nylund

Joanna Nylund was born and raised in Finland, where she started her writing career doing music reviews for a local magazine at age 15. After studying English literature at university and living in the UK for a few years, she currently works as a translator, journalist, copywriter, and photographer. She lives in Helsinki.
Read More Arrow Icon