Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joanna Nylund
Joanna Nylund was born and raised in Finland, where she started her writing career doing music reviews for a local magazine at age 15. After studying English literature at university and living in the UK for a few years, she currently works as a translator, journalist, copywriter, and photographer. She lives in Helsinki.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sisu
After you've cultivated the coziness of the Danes (hygge) and achieved the Swedish way of moderation (lagom), then what's next? How about developing your Sisu--an…