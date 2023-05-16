In the Wake of Madness

I NTRODUCTION

On May 25, 1841, the whaleship Sharon of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, set out on the first leg of what was to become one of the most notorious voyages of the nineteenth century—and yet one of its best-kept secrets. She was bound for the whaling grounds of the northwestern Pacific, where many small tropical islands lay scattered in an immensity of sea. In charge of the quarter deck were three men from the island of Martha's Vineyard—Captain Howes Norris and his first and second officers, both named Smith.

Earlier that year, on January 3, a sister whaleship, the Acushnet, had worked her way out of just the same bay. Her captain was another Vineyard man, Valentine Pease Jr., and among her crew was an aspiring writer, Herman Melville—a young man whose Pacific adventures, along with the stories he heard from other whalemen, would provide background and inspiration for his great novel, Moby-Dick.

Leaving Fairhaven in January, the Acushnet had steered south for Cape Horn, at the southernmost extremity of South America, to battle headwinds on the way to the eastern Pacific, where she would hunt whales off Chile and Peru and reprovision at the Marquesas Islands. These were waters that Melville came to know well—the same Cape Horn route and the same waters that were sailed by the Nantucket whaleship Essex, which was sunk by a whale in November 1820, providing the inspiration for the ultimate fate of Melville's fictional Pequod, though not for her course.

In Moby-Dick, Captain Ahab took the opposite route to Captain Pease of the Acushnet. He steered for the Cape of Good Hope, at the bottom of Africa, and then traversed the Indian Ocean to the East Indies, to negotiate the shoals and reefs there before breaking into the Western Pacific. Ahab's route was exactly the same as that followed by Norris of the Sharon, who hunted sperm whales in the same seas where Captain Ahab pursued the great white whale.

And Norris of the Sharon, like Ahab of the Pequod, was headed for disaster.

T HE EARLIEST NOTICE of Norris's gruesome fate appeared in the "Shipping Intelligence" column of the Sydney Morning Herald, on December 23, 1842. "The Sharon has put in to obtain hands, and also on account of the murder of her late commander, Captain Norris," the announcement ran. Behind this bald statement lay a story so sensational that it raced across the world as fast as wind could fill sails, creating headlines wherever it went and gripping the imagination of the public.

The path to calamity had been laid on October 15, 1842, when the Sharon arrived at Ascension Island—now called Pohnpei—in the tropical northwest Pacific. Typical of the Pacific paradises that young men dreamed of before they joined the crews of whalers, it was also a favorite spot for absconding from the ship—but not desertion on the scale experienced by the captain of the Sharon. Twelve men had escaped while the ship was anchored in the lagoon, an almost unprecedented number—a number that left the ship critically shorthanded. Captain Howes Norris had had no choice but to steer for the Bay of Islands, New Zealand, to try to recruit more men.

Ten days later, as the Sydney Morning Herald went on to describe, fate intervened. A school of sperm whales was raised. The swift flight to New Zealand was interrupted to lower two boats in the chase, leaving just four men and a boy on board. One of the men was Captain Norris. Three others were Pacific Islanders—who, once the boats were well away, seized their chance to slaughter the captain. "So craftily did the Islanders act," penned whaling writer Charles Boardman Hawes, "that neither captain nor boy had the slightest reason to suspect them of treachery." Without warning, the captain was felled—"The boy fled to the rigging and the savages ran amuck."

"About five p.m.," recorded the Morning Herald, "it was seen from the boats that the flag was hoisted half mast." At once, the oarsmen pulled for the ship. The three natives, naked, smeared with fresh blood, yelling war cries and brandishing weapons, were ready and waiting. The first mate, Thomas Smith, ordered a retreat, and a panic-stricken council of war was held. Prospects for survival were grim. The nearest land was seven hundred miles away, and there was no food and little fresh water stored on the boats.

However, as Hawes went on to relate, in their company was a man "with the courage and presence of mind to meet the emergency." This was the third officer, a young man from Maine by the name of Benjamin Clough. After night had fallen, he swam to the ship—a remarkable act of courage, considering that the sea was shark-infested. Slithering through the cabin windows, he managed to overcome two of the natives and frighten the third into diving overboard. Single-handedly, Benjamin Clough had recaptured the Sharon.

It was an amazing exploit, sensational enough to sell many hundreds of the newspapers that reprinted the report as it filtered into American ports from the far side of the Pacific, and thousands of the books that recounted the rousing yarn later. But, because the single-handed recapture is such a capital tale in itself, only half of the story has been popularly told. The public imagination became so focused on Clough's remarkable feat that crucial questions were allowed to lurk unanswered, concealing important issues that dramatically alter the accepted version of events.

For instance, no one has looked for a good reason why so many of the crew ran away—or why Captain Norris was unable to recruit replacements from the pool of penniless seamen who hung about the beach. No one revealed, either, that these were not the first men to run away from the ship—nine had escaped at the island of Rotuma, in April 1842, six months before the ship had arrived at Pohnpei. No writer speculated about the motive for the murder. Instead, every newspaper reporter simply assumed that Norris's murder was committed by natives who needed no comprehensible reason to do it, their own blind "savagery" being reason enough to run "amuck." No one has publicly investigated the background of these so-called "savages," or explored their actions, in an attempt to discover the forces that drove this violent drama.

When the events took place, Herman Melville was in the Pacific and undoubtedly heard about the murder and the heroic recapture, as gossip ran round the fleet fast. He also would have read the official version in the papers. He was home in New York when the story hit the headlines again after the Sharon arrived back in February 1845. He heard more details from his old Acushnet shipmate Toby Greene, who in 1843, less than a year after the sensational events, had socialized with the Sharon sailors during several lengthy midsea visits. It is probably no coincidence that Captain Ahab found disaster in the same empty tropic seas where Captain Norris was killed.

Over the next 160 years, however, the dark tale that Melville and his shipmates heard was lost to history, because of a pact of silence. It is only now, because forgotten journals kept by participants in the grim drama have become available, that the other half of the story can be told.

O NE



MARTHA'S VINEYARD

O N A GALE-RACKED DAY in the hamlet of Holmes Hole—now called Vineyard Haven—on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, a whaling captain arrived at the front door of a substantial house that commanded an unbroken view of the storm-tossed waters of the harbor. His name was Howes Norris; he was thirty-seven and had just seventeen months left to live.

The date was May 14, 1841, a day set apart as a national holiday to commemorate the death of President Harrison, and so Captain Norris would have been formally dressed, as befitted a whaling master. He was an impressive figure. Strongly built and tall for his time at five feet, nine inches, Norris had the thick, sloping shoulders of a man who had spent much of his youth pulling heavy oars. Pale-complexioned, with ears that protruded from thinning brown hair and a full-lipped mouth that appeared disdainful in repose, his face was dominated by large and heavy-lidded eyes, wide-set under arching brows. What would have made him most distinctive, however, was his bearing—that of an experienced and successful whaling master, which counted for a great deal in the social milieu of Martha's Vineyard.

It was little wonder that Howes Norris had chosen whaling for his career. As the Rev. Joseph Thaxter, minister of the Edgartown Congregational Church, remarked back in 1824, Vineyard boys could be relied on to "scorn to Hoe a field of Corn, but will row a Boat from morning till Night and never complain." Like his schoolmates, Howes Norris had been raised in the unmistakable island aura of whale oil, clams, smoked herring, and the ocean. As a boy he had swum naked in the lagoon; had taken out boats after codfish and halibut; had swaggered over the oil-soaked planks of Edgartown jetties; had swarmed illicitly through the rigging of anchored whalers.

Like his friends, Norris had regarded the sea as his playground, and his boyhood as a kind of apprenticeship. From childhood, he would have been well aware that he would have to seek his fortune on the ocean. "The Sea is the source from whence the People look for their Support," Thaxter noted, the island being only marginally fertile. Indian corn was raised in a few scattered clay patches, along with rye, potatoes, and turnips, but not enough to satisfy the local market, let alone export to the mainland. So, for young Howes Norris, farming had not been an option.

Born on September 19, 1803, the son of a humble Edgar-town, Martha's Vineyard, pilot, Norris first went to sea at the age of sixteen, shipping on the brig William Thacker of Edgar-town on June 2, 1820. Probably he managed this by pretending to be older than he actually was, because when he joined the Ann Alexander of New Bedford on August 1, 1825, he declared his age to be twenty-three. This obvious dedication was rewarded in July 1828, when he was given the command of the Leonidas of Fairhaven. It was a grave responsibility for such a young man: the Leonidas had been just eight years in the Fairhaven fleet, and had a history of making profitable cruises. Norris managed to fulfill the owners' expectations by bringing her back from the South Atlantic inside twelve months, with a cargo that was worth the creditable amount of thirteen thousand dollars. Norris would have looked back on this voyage with nostalgia, as a wonderful example of beginner's luck.

Single-minded, ambitious, and hardworking, Norris had stopped just one month at home before again taking charge of the Leonidas. This voyage, though, was not nearly as fortunate. Not only did the whales prove much more elusive, but Norris was forced to put into the port of Rio de Janiero, as four of his men were down with scurvy. Still worse, he had to linger there five weeks for expensive repairs, a rotten mast being in dire need of replacement. Then he steered south, back to the Brazil Banks, but it took another season to fill his holds with oil, with the result that they did not arrive home until mid-1831.

Perhaps because of this, the command of the Leonidas was passed on to a fellow Vineyarder, Captain John H. Pease. However, the owners still had enough confidence in Norris to entrust him with the maiden whaling voyage of the London Packet. He left in November 1832, on a cruise to the Indian Ocean that took thirty-three months to complete—and came home tight-lipped about much of what had happened.

However, he was able to report nineteen hundred barrels—sixty thousand gallons—of oil, which meant a reasonable profit for the merchants who had invested in the ship; reasonable enough to encourage them to give him the command of the London Packet again. And this time his luck held. This voyage was an excellent one, with the spectacular report of well over twenty-five hundred barrels. Because of this, and because secrets had been kept, Norris now had the enviable reputation of a man with luck on his side.

Was he still lucky? It would take another voyage like that one to prove it. Down in the anchorage an assortment of sloops and schooners lay huddled under the cold southwest gusts, waiting for the wind to swing east and moderate, so they could sail down Vineyard Sound on the first fair tide. Until then, the shipping was trapped. Captain Howes Norris watched the scud of the waves, and the way the craft pulled at their anchors, clutching his tall hat and the flapping skirts of his frockcoat as he studied the gale-whipped scene. His next command, the Sharon, was waiting for her captain in Fairhaven, in mainland Massachusetts, and he had to cross that water to get to her—to once more look for good fortune on the whaling grounds.

Two days before, the whaleship Champion had blown into Edgartown harbor on the breast of this cold southwest storm, at the end of a sperm-whaling voyage to New Zealand that had lasted three years. She had an excellent report—more than three thousand barrels full of sperm oil from spermaceti whales, the best and most valuable kind. Hearty congratulations were due to her master, Captain George Lawrence. With sperm oil fetching the price of ninety-four cents per gallon, a gross profit of $90,000 was likely—cause for celebration, particularly considering that it had cost only about $10,000 to outfit the ship in the first place. Once that oil was gauged and put onto the market in New Bedford, Lawrence and his officers could expect to take home a very good sum, and even the lowliest crew members would be relatively pleased.

As Norris understood well, it was good voyages like this one that encouraged the merchants of New England to keep up their investment in the whaling trade. Every now and then some legendary skipper would bring in a huge cargo after a remarkably short time away, giving renewed hope to the citizens who sank their money into the ventures. One such was the fabled Captain Obed Starbuck of Nantucket, who had made two record-breaking voyages on the Loper. In 1829 he had sailed home with every one of his barrels full of sperm oil after a voyage of just seventeen months. No sooner had he exchanged his full casks for empty ones than he had turned round and gone out again, returning fourteen months later full of oil again. In just thirty-one months he had harvested 140,000 gallons, grossing more than a hundred thousand dollars, an enormous sum at the time.

What would have nagged at Norris's mind, however, was the knowledge that every one of those gallons had been rendered out of what had once been a live whale—that every good report meant fewer whales for him to hunt. Voyages were lengthening as the ships had to cruise farther in search for prey, and reports were worsening with each season that passed by. The Nantucket ship Obed Mitchell was still at sea thirty-two months after departing on her maiden voyage, and, like everyone else, Howes Norris would have heard the rumor that she had taken only eight hundred barrels in all that time. If true, this meant financial disaster for her owners and a crippling loss of prestige for her captain.

It didn't bear thinking about. His mind edged away. All those who speculated in whaleships—and especially those who commanded them—were gamblers at heart. Optimism was essential, because a man who did not secretly believe that his next cruise was going to be a record breaker would never be able to force himself to embark on a voyage that was increasingly doomed to last three or more years. And, as in all other kinds of gambling, superstition played a large part, too.

The whaleship Sharon did look as if she would be lucky. She had been out on just one previous voyage, to the Pacific Ocean under the command of Captain John Church, and it had been a very good one. Departing in June 1837, she had returned on December 10, 1840, a voyage of forty-two months, which was longer than most men liked to be away. Her holds, though, had been crammed with oil worth $80,000, a sum that made the protracted voyage seem worthwhile.

Naturally, then, Norris was anxious to take over his new and promising command. It is likely that he had already made arrangements with a young man by the name of Holmes Luce—who called himself "Captain" and his humble sloop a "packet" because he made his living ferrying Vineyarders to the mainland—to take him to the Acushnet River. But sailing down the sound could not be done until the wind and tide set fair, which meant Howes Norris had time to take part in a family gathering.

I NSTEAD OF KNOCKING and waiting, Norris would have opened the door and walked in unannounced. That he was able to do this would have given him great satisfaction. Set south of Owen Park and on the harborside of Main Street, the house he was visiting was in one of the most prestigious locations in town. Eastville, where Norris had been born and raised, had a very different reputation from Main Street, Holmes Hole. In the years since he had first gone to sea, Norris had risen mightily in social status.

Now known as East Chop, Eastville is a respectable part of Oak Bluffs today, but back then it was nicknamed "Barbary Coast," because it was considered nothing better than a hangout for transient sailors. As well as being despised by the gentry, Eastville was off the beaten track. Howes's mother, Lucy Shaw Norris, would have found it difficult to go shopping, let alone enjoy any social life. To get to Holmes Hole she either had to go by small boat across the harbor—extremely uncomfortable in the northerly winds of winter—or else get in a wagon and drive all the way around the lagoon, a bone-jolting trip of at least four miles each way. For an Eastville man to be accepted in Main Street, Holmes Hole, was a tall step up the ladder of gentility. Yet Norris had managed it, partly because of his success as a whaling master, but mostly because of an advantageous marriage. The fine house he stepped into on this blustery day was the property of his father-in-law, Captain Nathan Smith.

Nathan Smith, who, as host, would have stepped forward first to shake Norris's hand, was a stocky, middle-aged man with an affable smile, a pleasantly open expression, and a benevolent air. "Captain" was an honorary title. Nathan Smith had not made his fortune out of whaling, but out of the liquor trade, running one of the most prosperous and popular watering holes in town. Called Smith's Tavern, the establishment had been built around 1750, and was originally owned and operated by Captain David Smith, Nathan Smith's father. There, Captain David Smith had served Nevis rum at one dollar per gallon, along with "breadstuffs" that he brought in from New York by running the British blockade with the assistance of his son Nathan, who must have been a flamboyant character in his youth. Nathan had inherited Smith's Tavern after the death of his father in 1818, and had spent the next twenty-two years serving behind the bar. It is easy to picture the practiced hospitality of his demeanor as he entertained his guests in front of a roaring fire in the "keeping-room"—or "keeping-company room"—of this fine house, which had been bought with the proceeds of selling the tavern, after his retirement in April the previous year.

Because of the holiday, it is probably safe to assume that Nathan Smith's fifty-six-year-old brother, Captain Thomas Harlock Smith, was in the room as well. Another prosperous man, Thomas had established the foundations of his fortune by sailing in the foreign trade as an "adventurer," speculating in cargoes, and investing his profits in Martha's Vineyard property. In a typical transaction just the previous month, Thomas had sold a lot for $200 that he had bought for $135 in July. Considering the short time of ownership, this was no small return, and the revenue from several transactions like this would have quickly added up to a sizable sum. Quite apart from an energetic program of buying and selling, he owned and operated a chandlery store, which he kept in a boat shed on the beach below his house, on Main Street and south of Owen Park, a couple of lots to the north of his brother's place.

Both brothers had done well when they had married, too. Captain Nathan Smith's wife, Polly Jenkins Dunham Smith, was wealthy in her own right, being a member of a family that had become rich from taverns, stores, and profits made in foreign trade. Captain Thomas Smith's wife, Deborah West Smith—familiarly known as Depza—had brought him both property and the expectation of a substantial legacy from her father, Jeruel West. Both women had given them sons. Two of these would also have been present, having a great deal in common with Captain Howes Norris. Both were whalemen, and both were due to sail with him on the Sharon.

The younger of the two, Nathan Skiff Smith, was the son of Captain Nathan Smith, and therefore Norris's brother-in-law. A brown-haired, narrow-eyed twenty-five-year-old, Nathan Jr. looked a lot like his father, though his expression was not nearly as jovial. One eyelid was markedly lower than the other, so that he looked both alert and suspicious, an impression emphasized by a down-turned mouth. The other whaleman was Nathan Skiff Smith's first cousin, Thomas Harlock Smith Jr., a light-complexioned, sandy-haired, tough and nuggety little fellow, just four feet, nine inches tall. Though a mere five feet, four inches, Nathan Skiff Smith had quite an advantage in height.

Norris was going to rely on these men a lot: Thomas Harlock Smith Jr. would be his first mate on the Sharon, while Nathan Skiff Smith would be the second officer. Both would play a vital part in the daily running of the ship. They would transmit the captain's orders and be in charge of discipline, functioning as intermediaries between Captain Norris and the crew.

The fact that they were in-laws must have been a factor when the two Smiths were offered the prized jobs, but nevertheless Norris would have been acutely aware that the performance of these two fellow Vineyarders could make or break the voyage. He had never sailed with his brother-in-law Nathan before, and probably knew little of his reputation at sea. Since shipping first at the age of seventeen on the Albion, Nathan Skiff Smith had shifted from vessel to vessel, never staying longer than one voyage with each captain. However, Howes Norris knew his first officer, Thomas Harlock Smith Jr., very well. Thomas Smith had signed up with Norris on the Leonidas in 1829, as a fifteen-year-old greenhand, and had sailed with him again as a harpooner on the 1832 voyage of the London Packet. Thomas was tight-lipped, a trait Captain Norris would have valued highly. That he could be relied upon to keep secrets would have been another reason Thomas Harlock Smith Jr. had landed the plum job of first mate.

It is likely that the wives of Nathan Jr. and Thomas Jr. were present, too—though they may have found the company of their confident, prosperous mothers-in-law somewhat intimidating, as their own circumstances were unusual. Nathan Skiff Smith and his wife, Jane Bousiron de Neuville Smith, had been married on April 26, 1835, when Nathan was not quite nineteen years old and Jane was twenty-eight. That he should have wed so young and chosen someone nine years his senior was unusual. Thomas Harlock Smith Jr. had married much more recently, on March 21, just a few weeks earlier. In contrast to Nathan's choice of a bride, his wife, Elizabeth West Dunham Smith, was only thirteen years old.

Nathan Skiff Smith's sister was also in the room. This was Elwina, the wife of Captain Howes Norris, who no doubt had gone to stand possessively beside her. A small, slim, brown-haired woman with deep-set eyes and the same down-turned mouth as her brother, Elwina was quiet and submissive, her entire attention on the baby she nursed and the two children playing by her skirts.

Once he had taken off his coat and relaxed, in fact, Norris would have dominated the company. A natty dresser with a penchant for frilled shirts and fancy cravats, today he would have been wearing a black band about his left upper arm, in remembrance of his eldest sister, Lucy, who had died on April 20 at the age of fifty-three, after a fever that lasted just one week and one day. Despite this sad loss, however, he would have been smiling and talkative, the most glib and charming man in the room. Captain Norris was at his best in the company of substantial, well-to-do men like the senior Smiths, and a quiet, demure wife would have been an excellent foil.

When he had proposed marriage to Elwina, the family must have discussed it deeply, with reservations about the suitability of the match. If he had not had the reputation of a successful whaling master, Norris probably would not have been considered an acceptable suitor. He would have been disqualified by his social origins. However, on August 5, 1832, he triumphantly made eighteen-year-old Elwina his wife. He had not had long to enjoy the enhanced status of being married to a daughter of one of the most prosperous and influential families in town, however. Sixteen weeks after the ceremony, he had sailed off on the London Packet, taking Elwina's cousin Thomas with him, and he had not returned until nearly three years later, on the last day of August 1835.

Those three years were tough for Elwina. On May 18, 1833, she gave birth to a daughter, Octavia Ann Yale Norris. Now, the eight-year-old was a healthy round-faced child, the apple of her father's eye. However her birth had been followed by painful and dangerous complications. In those days it was considered necessary for a new mother to lie flat on her back for two or more weeks after the confinement, and obedient Elwina had developed a blood clot in her upper thigh, leading to a condition called "milk-leg." According to the diary kept by her physician, Dr. LeRoy Yale, the afflicted leg swelled to such an agonizing extent that she could not bear to put any weight on it. When Howes Norris had returned from that first London Packet voyage, he had been fortunate to find his wife alive.

The emotional, physical, and financial strain on the wives was immense, but the husbands were deprived domestically, too. The first time Howes Norris had seen his daughter, Octavia was two years old. Norris never saw her as a baby. By the time he accepted the command of the London Packet for the second Indian Ocean voyage, another infant had been conceived, a son named Albert Howes Norris, familiarly known as Alonzo. When his father arrived home on August 16, 1839, Alonzo was a walking, talking toddler of three. It was a deprivation Howes Norris felt acutely, and which played an important part in his actions later.

Because this second London Packet voyage had been so profitable, Captain Norris had been able to afford a two-year break, during which time a second daughter, Mary Shaw Norris, was born. His family was growing fast—and Captain Norris had celebrated, by buying Smith's Tavern. He had shut down the business and turned the building into a fine family home, a grand gesture he was able to afford only because of his luck with whaling. He also owned a sailboat and had invested in several woodlots.

The house alone cost Norris $1,500—a very expensive purchase by the standards of the era. Because of his extravagance, the nest egg was gone, and so Norris had been forced to seek another command. If he was lucky, it would work out well. Another voyage like the last London Packet