Free shipping on orders $35+

The Gardener’s Palette
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Gardener’s Palette

Creating Colour Harmony in the Garden

by Jo Thompson

by Royal Horticultural Society

Regular Price $45

Regular Price $60 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $45

Regular Price $60 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 5, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 5, 2022

Page Count

388 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604699593

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Flowers / General

Description

Fill Your Garden with Color!
 
Everyone wants color in their garden, but each gardener’s preferred palette is unique. How do you choose the right one for your garden, and how do you find the plants that will help you fulfill your vision?
 
The Gardener’s Palette, published in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society, shares an entirely new way for home gardeners to confidently incorporate color at home. Award-winning garden designer Jo Thompson offers 100 evocative and fresh palettes, pairs them with beautiful images of professionally designed gardens, and breaks them down with charts showing the exact plants used. Thompson also provides full growing specifications for every plant to allow home gardeners to successfully re-create these stunning gardens.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Truly a gardener’s gardener, Thompson proves that no one needs a PhD in color to enjoy the hues and combinations that nature and a few well-chosen plants can provide.” —Booklist
 
“A fascinating study of how to combine the colors you love in the best possible ways throughout your garden.” –Veranda
 
“A glorious celebration and classic guide to the richness and variety of color combinations available to gardeners and designers… A thought-provoking book that will encourage gardeners to look at their plot with fresh eyes.”Gardens Illustrated

“Thompson presents bold and creative ways to incorporate color into planting schemes.” The Telegraph

“Recommended for exploring the theory, construction, and creation of colour in gardening.” —Country Town House  

 
Read More Read Less