The Gardener’s Palette
Creating Colour Harmony in the Garden
Description
Fill Your Garden with Color!
Everyone wants color in their garden, but each gardener’s preferred palette is unique. How do you choose the right one for your garden, and how do you find the plants that will help you fulfill your vision?
The Gardener’s Palette, published in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society, shares an entirely new way for home gardeners to confidently incorporate color at home. Award-winning garden designer Jo Thompson offers 100 evocative and fresh palettes, pairs them with beautiful images of professionally designed gardens, and breaks them down with charts showing the exact plants used. Thompson also provides full growing specifications for every plant to allow home gardeners to successfully re-create these stunning gardens.
What's Inside
Praise
“Truly a gardener’s gardener, Thompson proves that no one needs a PhD in color to enjoy the hues and combinations that nature and a few well-chosen plants can provide.” —Booklist
“A fascinating study of how to combine the colors you love in the best possible ways throughout your garden.” –Veranda
“A glorious celebration and classic guide to the richness and variety of color combinations available to gardeners and designers… A thought-provoking book that will encourage gardeners to look at their plot with fresh eyes.”—Gardens Illustrated
“Thompson presents bold and creative ways to incorporate color into planting schemes.” —The Telegraph
“Recommended for exploring the theory, construction, and creation of colour in gardening.” —Country Town House
