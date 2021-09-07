Room Rater
The Ultimate Style Guide on How to Zoom Your Room

by Jessie Bahrey

by Claude Taylor

Voracious

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316428125

USD: $25  /  CAD: $31

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Design / General

PAGE COUNT: 288

Hardcover
The ultimate users’ guide to curating your zoom background from Room Raters, Twitter’s foremost experts in on-screen décor. 

From the internet's authorities on video call decor comes a fun, intuitive gift for those of us who find ourselves participating in an endless stream of digital meetings or calls.  With a beautiful illustrations recreating the rooms we've all came to recognize alongside layouts and captioning tweets, Room Rater also features practical sections on how to achieve certain moods (Business meeting! First date! How to make it look like you’re at home when you’re actually in your car!) that are essential for anyone trying to navigate the optics of a home office.

The remote workplace isn't going anywhere, and this book will serve as an essential tool in navigating the new normal. Playful, practical, and highly humorous, this is the perfect gift for any grad or the recently employed in your life. 

 
 

