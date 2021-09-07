Jessie Bahrey

Claude Taylor has worked as a professional travel photographer and a political operative. He served on Bill Clinton’s White House staff. From 1998 to 2016 he also worked as a gallery owner. For the last several years he has served as Chair of a political action committee, Mad Dog Pac. He currently resides in Maryland.

Jessie Bahrey has worked in telecommunications and as an editor for a PI company. She currently manages a commercial greenhouse/nursery in Port Moody, BC.

